Man denied bail for forging bank guarantee worth 8 crore

PUNE A court in Pune has rejected the bail of a man who was arrested in January, in a case of forging bank guarantee of State Bank of India worth ₹ 8 crore
Published on Feb 10, 2022 07:42 PM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE A court in Pune has rejected the bail of a man who was arrested in January, in a case of forging bank guarantee of State Bank of India worth 8 crore. As a result, the man and four of his accomplices also duped the company with which they had entered an agreement about providing bank guarantee and had taken 44 lakh for it.

The accused man was identified as Jackson Fernandes, 45, a resident of Andheri West, Mumbai. The police are on a lookout for four of his accomplices in the case. During the investigation, the police also found that the accused man’s company had issued a bank guarantee of 2.5 crore from a bank in Solapur.

“There is prima facie involvement of the accused in the alleged crime. The said offences are serious in nature. The investigation is in progress. If the accused is released on bail, there is a possibility to tamper the prosecution witnesses,” read the order by Judicial magistrate first class SV Nimse.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a man who owns a partnership firm of a road construction business with an office in a commercial complex along Senapati Bapat road. For a project that was to be done with another company, the complainant’s company required a mobilisation advance bank guarantee worth 8 crore. In order to get the bank guarantee, the company signed a contract with the accused man’s Equinox Advisory Services company, said officials.

For the bank guarantee document, the complainant paid 44 lakh to Equinox. However, later on the complainant found out that the bank never issued the documents.

“The complainant needed 8 crore bank guarantee and they had to send it to their Ahmednagar branch of their office. Through his bank account, the accused showed 44 lakh for mobilisation bank guarantee and submitted the forged documents to the complainant. My submission was that this is a huge amount and forged important documents but the complainant found something doubtful and verified the documents,” said Public prosecutor VC Muralikar.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468, and 471 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station. Assistant police inspector Vishal Pawar is investigating the case.

