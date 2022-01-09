Man dies by electrocution, Khed MSEDCL staff booked

PUNE: A case was registered against unidentified Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials of Khed area for causing the death of a motorbike rider by leaving a live wire unattended near traffic movement in August 2021.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Hukum Barma, 20, a resident of Ambethan village of Khed in Pune and a native of Konch area in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

The man was riding with his friend to deliver tea and snacks and heading to a private company in Khed when they ran into traffic. While taking another route the man came in contact with an unattended live wire, according to the police.

Barma’s friend, Kedar Patil, was severely injured in the incident, according to the police.

A complaint was lodged by the deceased’s father Hukum Sattu Barma, 40.

A case under Sections 304(a) and 338 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Mhalunge police outpost of Chakan police station.