Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man dies, pillion injured after bike skids

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 05, 2025 05:10 AM IST

A 21-year-old man died and his friend was injured after their motorcycle skidded in Erandwane. Speeding is suspected as the cause.

A 21-year-old man died while the pillion rider sustained injuries after their motorcycle skidded on the SNDT to Canal Road stretch in Erandwane area Saturday night.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4am when Kalantre and his friend were riding towards Karve Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the incident occurred around 4am when Kalantre and his friend were riding towards Karve Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Tanmay Kalantre of Nandanvan Society in Kothrud. According to the police, the incident occurred around 4am when Kalantre and his friend were riding towards Karve Road. As their two-wheeler approached a turn near the SNDT College stretch, the bike reportedly lost balance and skidded off the road. Passersby rushed to help the duo and alerted authorities.

Initial probe by Deccan Gymkhana police reveals speeding as possible reason for accident.

Deccan Police Station has filed a case under Sections 106(1), 125(B), 281, 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

News / Cities / Pune / Man dies, pillion injured after bike skids
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On