Man dies, pillion injured after bike skids

(REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Tanmay Kalantre of Nandanvan Society in Kothrud. According to the police, the incident occurred around 4am when Kalantre and his friend were riding towards Karve Road. As their two-wheeler approached a turn near the SNDT College stretch, the bike reportedly lost balance and skidded off the road. Passersby rushed to help the duo and alerted authorities.

Initial probe by Deccan Gymkhana police reveals speeding as possible reason for accident.

Deccan Police Station has filed a case under Sections 106(1), 125(B), 281, 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.