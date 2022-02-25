Man dupes 50 jewellers through digital payments platform in Pune

Pune: The Hadapsar police have arrested a man who duped around 50 jewellers on the pretext of paying them by PhonePe for purchase of gold ornaments from their shops. Nandlal Varma, a jewellery dealer from Hadapsar, has lodged a complaint against one Akash Tupe who bought a gold ring worth 5.480 gms from his shop through PhonePe on January 24.

A special police team was formed consisting of constables Prashant Dudhal and Suraj Kumbhar who carried out technical analysis and nabbed the accused whose real name was Vishal Manik Ghodke (28), a resident of Undri.

According to the police, Ghodke used to show shop staff the cropped version of PhonePe failure where he edited the failure version with being successful and cheated around 50 jewellers to the tune of ₹14 lakh.

The investigators have found cheating related cases lodged against him at Hadapsar, Jejuri, Wanowrie, Chandannagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth police stations for cheating jewellers using the same cheating method.

Hadapsar police station incharge Arvind Gokule said, “During investigation, we have detected nine confirmed cases of his involvement in cheating wherein gold ornaments, mobile and car totally estimated to be worth ₹8 lakh has been recovered from the accused,” he said. The accused was produced before the local court which remanded him in police custody for six days.