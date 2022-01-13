Man falls into 70 feet gorge at Vetal tekdi, rescued by fire brigade

PUNE A 24-year-old man who was trying to save a cat fell into a 70-80 feet deep gorge at Vetal tekdi on Thursday at around 7 am, according to the relatives who were present with him when the incident took place.

The injured man has been identified as Ramchandra Ubhe, 24, a resident of Mhatobanagar area of Kothrud who had gone to the tekdi with two cousins, according to fire brigade officials.

“He fell into a 70-80 feet deep gorge and got stuck on the trees just above the water. There was no way of reaching him besides from inside the water. So the fire officers waded through the waters and rescued him. He has suffered injuries on his right leg and head,” said Rajesh Jagtap, fire officer of Erandwane fire station.

The man was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Earlier incident

A similar incident took place on January 4, 2021, wherein a 16-year-old boy had fallen off the edge of the hillock visited by multiple people for morning walks. He had suffered multiple injuries including a fractured right leg. Off the edge of the hillock is a defunct stone quarry which has been abandoned for multiple years.

