Man found dead inside parked car on Baner road; residents question night patrolling efficiency

PUNE A body of a man was found in a car on the Baner road by residents on Friday (January 7), who later alerted the police, thus questioning the night patrolling efficiency.

According to local shopkeepers nearby and eyewitnesses, the car was spotted on Thursday (January 6), ahead of a well-known pub on the main road and later morning walkers saw the car standing in the same place.

The deceased has been identified as Amol Sambhaji Bendre, a resident of Marunje Hinjewadi, according to police.

Rajesh Malegave of Balewadi Police Chowky, said, “The man died due to suffocation and he was heavily intoxicated and we are still waiting for the details from the blood lab.”

“We have CCTV showing him in an inebriated state. He is seen urinating in the middle of the street before sitting in the car and locking himself in. And he was found in the same spot,” said Rajkumar Vaghchaure, senior police inspector of Chaturshrungi police station.

Vishal Chowdhary, the owner of a shop on Baner road, where the car was found, said, “The security guard of the building next to us informed us that the car was parked since 2 pm on January 6. When I came back the next day, I saw that the man was still sitting in the car and the windows were closed. I called my friend Maurya and we opened the door of the car.”

Ram Kumar Maurya, a resident of Baner, said, “On Friday, I along with my friend unlocked the car and this young man was sitting inside still, with no movement. We called the Balewadi police chowky immediately.”

At 2.30 pm on Friday, that the man was reported dead and taken in a hearse by the police.

The incident has led to many residents raising an alarm and questioning the night patrolling efficiency of the police.

“Recently, the commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta announced new spots for patrolling in the city, while assuring that Baner-Balewadi has sufficient patrolling, then how did the patrolling unit miss the car,” questioned Vaishali Patkar, resident of Balewadi,

Sarang Wable, a resident of Balewadi added, “This also shows us that such an incident can go unnoticed until a citizen points it out. We had approached the police earlier to have more patrolling during the night.”

Police inspector Malagavi also clarified that beat marshals are patrolling the entire Baner Balewadi area 24X7. “This particular car was parked in the parking lane,” he said.

Police also said that people should have called immediately, if they saw a car for 24 hours, standing in front of their shops or homes.