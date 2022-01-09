Man from Mumbai arrested for stalking, sexual abuse of minor from Pune

PUNE: A Mumbai resident was remanded to custody of Pune police in the case of online stalking and sexual harassment of a minor girl from Pune.

The arrested man was identified as Yash Babasaheb Bhandare, 19, a resident of Buddh Vihar in Takshand Bhavan society in Thakkar Bappa Colony of Chembur, Mumbai.

The man was produced in a local court on Saturday and remanded to police custody till January 13.

“With the use of a social networking application, the minor girl came in touch with the man. He established contact with her through online chatting and started threatening her and gained access to her private photos. The man created a fake profile and shared the photos on the social media app, as per the girl’s mother’s complaint at cyber police station,” read a statement from Pune cyber police station officials.

The police tracked the person who made the fake profile and found him to be in Mumbai. A team of cyber police station officials arrested the man from Mumbai.

The man was booked under Sections 354(d), 506, 34 of Indian Penal Code and Section 11(5) and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Sections 66(e) and 67 of Information Technology Act registered at cyber police station.