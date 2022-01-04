Man gets five years rigourous imprisonment for molesting partner’s minor daughter in 2018

PUNE A court in Pune has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting two minor children in 2018.

Besides, the judge also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convicted man, identified as Amit Suresh Aher, 39, a resident of Khadki area of Pune. Upon failure to pay the fine, the man will be subject to an additional year of rigorous imprisonment, according to the court order.

The conviction was awarded by district Judge KK Jhagirdar with public prosecutor Arundhati Bramhe and investigating officer police sub-inspector Namrata Daware. The victims in the case are siblings and were 14-year-old and 16-year-old at the time of registering of the case in 2018.

Aher is currently out on bail in the case. He was the live-in partner of the survivors mother and lived in the same house as the minor girl, said officials.

“There were two victims. The man was known to them. One of them turned hostile and the second one was from 2014 so there was substantial delay in filing of the FIR. But conviction was granted. Sexual assault cases do not come to light as much as they should due to pressure from relatives and lack of complainants’ and their relatives’ will. But if such convictions are awarded, it will encourage other survivors to come forward and curb the abusers’ tendencies to commit such crimes,” said prosecutor Bramhe.

With one witness hostile, the prosecution examined six witnesses in the case including the investigating officer.

The two sisters lived in a hostel and used to visit home during vacation days. It was during one such vacation in 2014 that the man molested the elder sister. The girl cried herself to sleep but did not tell her mother about it fearing backlash from her. The man repeated the crime in 2018 as the girl was sleeping. It was then that she told one of her maternal aunts about the incident. A second aunt then reported the incident to the police. At the time, the younger sister also claimed to have been molested but retracked her statement during trial.

The police had arrested the man in 2018 for molesting two girls since 2014. He was arrested in March 2018 and had been in Yerawada central jail since March 27, 2018. However, he was granted bail on ₹15,000 personal bond on April 18, 2018 by additional sessions judge PC Bhagure.

In his bail order, the judge had asked the man to stay away from the survivors and not try to establish any contact.

The conviction was awarded under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of children from sexual offence act (POCSO) registered at Bhosari police station. The man was found not guilty under sections of 7 and 11 of POCSO which were invoked in the FIR.