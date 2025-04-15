Man held for extorting money over Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a man for allegedly extorting money from shopkeeper under the pretext of collecting donation for Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. The incident was reported at a local sari shop in the main bazaar area of Dehu Road on Friday and Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Raju Pille, 35, of Dehu Road slum area.

According to the police, the accused on Friday gave two donation receipts of ₹500 each to complainant Prashant Katariya who runs two garment shops. When the accused visited the shop at around 3pm on Saturday to collect ₹1,000, Prashant’s uncle Arvind gave him ₹500 as donation for the Ambedkar Jayanti. The accused issued death threat to Arvind.

Later, the Dehu Road police filed a case under Sections 308(2), 308(3), 308(4), 308(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).