Man held for molesting 5-year-old

Published on Feb 06, 2022 09:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for molesting and trying to rape a 5-year-old child on January 2, said officials.

The arrested man has been identified as Susanta Rajendranath Baske, 31, a native of Bankura in West Bengal. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the child’s 24-year-old mother. The man lives in the same area as the minor.

The complainant told the police that the man lured the child to his room and hit her in the stomach before trying to sexually assault her. He also threatened to kill the complainant’s daughter. The incident happened on January 2 between 3:30pm and 4pm and a case was registered on Friday.

“He is in police custody for two days. The mother heard the commotion and saw what happened,” said Police sub-inspector Ravindra Panhale who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 354, 323, and 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 8 of Protection of children from sexual offence act was registered at Dehu road police station.

