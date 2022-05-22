Man held for molesting two minor girls in Pune

The Sahakarnagar Police have booked a 31-year-old man for allegedly inappropriately touching two minor girls on May 19.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victims’ mother had lodged a case against the accused for molesting her two daughters, aged seventeen and nine, on the footpath outside a housing society in Sahakarnagar.

Police sub-inspector Mohsin Pathan said that the accused has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody.

“The victims were walking on the footpath when the accused committed the act. The accused is a resident of the same area,” Pathan said.