Man held for molesting two minor girls in Pune
The Sahakarnagar Police have booked a 31-year-old man for allegedly inappropriately touching two minor girls on May 19.
The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The victims’ mother had lodged a case against the accused for molesting her two daughters, aged seventeen and nine, on the footpath outside a housing society in Sahakarnagar.
Police sub-inspector Mohsin Pathan said that the accused has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody.
“The victims were walking on the footpath when the accused committed the act. The accused is a resident of the same area,” Pathan said.
Ghat section of Sinhagad fort sees heavy traffic jam; suspension of e-bus service adds up to woes of tourists
The ghat section of the Sinhagad fort witnessed a heavy traffic jam on Sunday, as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has suspended its electric bus service here. Within a fortnight of its opening, the Sinhagad e-bus service had reported two mishaps with the recent on May 13, wherein 28 passengers had a narrow escape after an electric bus hit the railing at the ghat section.
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University to get two deans
Two deans will be appointed at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. These two deans will be for 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship' and 'Training and Placement'. The appointment of deans will give impetus to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Similarly, the appointment of dean for training and placement will directly benefit students in their placements. This will help in providing better training to the students and facilitate better placements.
Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 287 are active cases. Pune city reported 28 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681,024 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
756 UPRTOU students get smart phones, tablets
As many as 634 students of final year postgraduate courses and 122 of final year undergraduate courses were presented with tablets and smart phones respectively under the 'UP Free Tablet Smartphone Yojana 2022', at an event held on the campus of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj on Sunday. The tablets and smartphones were distributed by uP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and the University vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh.
GO, letter controversy: Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to take up the issue with CM Yogi
The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday decided that its delegation will meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take up the issue of a recent government order (GO) and a letter issued by the state home department in which objectionable language was used for lawyers. In a meeting convened by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh members expressed their outrage over the GO and the letter.
