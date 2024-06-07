Man held for murdering estranged wife’s second husband

The Faraskhana police have arrested Sunny Rajendra Martkar, 38, and his associate Shivam Ganesh Muniyar, 28, for murdering the second husband of his ex-wife at their flat at Pawale chowk in Kasba Peth on Thursday. Senior inspector Prashant Bhasme said that his former wife Prajakta married Martkar in 2011, and the couple has an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Senior inspector Prashant Bhasme said that his former wife Prajakta married Martkar in 2011, and the couple has an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son. “They divorced in 2016 over issues related to domestic violence and alcoholism,” he said.

Prajakta married the deceased Sumit Patekar seven months ago in Alandi and stayed at her father-in-law’s residence in Kasba Peth.

Deputy commissioner of police Sandeep Singh Gill said, “A case of murder has been lodged against the accused.”