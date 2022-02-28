Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man, in-laws booked for attempted murder of wife by making her drink ‘floor cleaner’

PUNE The Pune police on Monday, booked a man and his mother for attempted murder of his wife by feeding her floor cleaning liquid in Hadapsar area of Pune two weeks ago
Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police on Monday, booked a man and his mother for attempted murder of his wife by feeding her floor cleaning liquid in Hadapsar area of Pune two weeks ago.

The woman told the police that the in-laws were demanding 2 lakh from her parents to pay the EMI of a home loan that her husband had taken from bank. She alleged that they made her drink floor cleaner liquid.

The incident allegedly happened on February 12 around 7pm at their house in a building in Handewadi road area of Pune, according to police.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station. Assistant police inspector RS Mohite of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.

