Man, in-laws booked for attempted murder of wife by making her drink ‘floor cleaner’
PUNE The Pune police on Monday, booked a man and his mother for attempted murder of his wife by feeding her floor cleaning liquid in Hadapsar area of Pune two weeks ago.
The woman told the police that the in-laws were demanding ₹2 lakh from her parents to pay the EMI of a home loan that her husband had taken from bank. She alleged that they made her drink floor cleaner liquid.
The incident allegedly happened on February 12 around 7pm at their house in a building in Handewadi road area of Pune, according to police.
A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station. Assistant police inspector RS Mohite of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.