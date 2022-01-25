Man in police custody for stabbing nephew for not fetching his phone

PUNE The Pune police on Tuesday remanded a man to police custody for stabbing his nephew because he refused to fetch the man’s phone from another room. The man and the nephew live in the same house in Market Yard area of Pune, said officials.

The injured teenager has been identified as Piyush Deepak Sharma, 17, who lived with his grandmother and the accused. The arrested man has been identified as Sanjay Gokul Pardeshi, 38, while the complainant has been identified as the accused man’s mother Meena Pardeshi, 65.

“They all live in Anandnagar vasahat area of Market Yard and the boy and the arrested man are labourers. The boy is the accused man’s nephew and his parents live separately while he lives with his grandmother and uncle,” said Police sub-inspector Yuvraj Shinde of Market Yard police station who is investigating the case.

On Sunday night at around 8:30pm, the 38-year-old asked Sharma to bring his mobile phone from another room. However, as the teenager did not do so, he stabbed him in the stomach with a knife with an intention to kill him, according to the police.

A case under Sections 307, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Market Yard police station.