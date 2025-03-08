Man kidnapped over financial dispute, rescued by Hadapsar police 

A 55-year-old man was abducted from his home in Manjri on Thursday night over a financial dispute related to loan recovery. The kidnappers kept him captive overnight, moving him to different locations before releasing him the next morning. During the technical analysis, police noticed that kidnappers were frequently changing locations and had moved through areas like Khed Shivapur, Shindewadi, and Jambhulwadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

However, as the victim was being brought back, the Hadapsar police intercepted and arrested one of the accused, identified as Prajas Pandit. Police said the victim, Harilal Vishwakarma was abducted by four to five people under the pretense of discussing a furniture-related job.

At around 1 am, Vishwakarma called his son, Yogesh and informed him that he would return home by morning before abruptly disconnecting the call. Alarmed by the situation, Yogesh reported the matter to the police control room and Hadapsar Police Station.

During the technical analysis, police noticed that kidnappers were frequently changing locations and had moved through areas like Khed Shivapur, Shindewadi, and Jambhulwadi. On Friday, police received intelligence that the kidnappers would bring Vishwakarma to the foothills of Katraj Ghat in the morning. Acting swiftly, officers laid a trap, rescued Vishwakarma, and arrested accused Prajas Pandit.

Sanjay Mogale, senior police inspector at Hadapsar police station said, “Accused is a jeweler, and the victim assured him to get gold at a cheap rate and took ₹10-12 lakh from him. Almost a year passed but the victim neither gave him gold nor returned his money. Hence to teach a lesson to the victim accused hatched his kidnapping plan.’’

The authorities are now investigating further to identify and apprehend the other accused involved in the kidnapping.