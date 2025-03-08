Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man kidnapped over financial dispute, rescued by Hadapsar police 

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2025 06:24 AM IST

Police said the victim, Harilal Vishwakarma was abducted by four to five people under the pretense of discussing a furniture-related job

A 55-year-old man was abducted from his home in Manjri on Thursday night over a financial dispute related to loan recovery. The kidnappers kept him captive overnight, moving him to different locations before releasing him the next morning. 

During the technical analysis, police noticed that kidnappers were frequently changing locations and had moved through areas like Khed Shivapur, Shindewadi, and Jambhulwadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
During the technical analysis, police noticed that kidnappers were frequently changing locations and had moved through areas like Khed Shivapur, Shindewadi, and Jambhulwadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

However, as the victim was being brought back, the Hadapsar police intercepted and arrested one of the accused, identified as Prajas Pandit. Police said the victim, Harilal Vishwakarma was abducted by four to five people under the pretense of discussing a furniture-related job. 

At around 1 am, Vishwakarma called his son, Yogesh and informed him that he would return home by morning before abruptly disconnecting the call. Alarmed by the situation, Yogesh reported the matter to the police control room and Hadapsar Police Station. 

During the technical analysis, police noticed that kidnappers were frequently changing locations and had moved through areas like Khed Shivapur, Shindewadi, and Jambhulwadi. On Friday, police received intelligence that the kidnappers would bring Vishwakarma to the foothills of Katraj Ghat in the morning. Acting swiftly, officers laid a trap, rescued Vishwakarma, and arrested accused Prajas Pandit. 

Sanjay Mogale, senior police inspector at Hadapsar police station said, “Accused is a jeweler, and the victim assured him to get gold at a cheap rate and took 10-12 lakh from him. Almost a year passed but the victim neither gave him gold nor returned his money. Hence to teach a lesson to the victim accused hatched his kidnapping plan.’’ 

The authorities are now investigating further to identify and apprehend the other accused involved in the kidnapping. 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On