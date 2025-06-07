Search Search
Man kills sex worker over money dispute, surrenders to police

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Auto-rickshaw driver from Dhayari allegedly murdered woman sex worker over dispute regarding borrowed money

PUNE An auto-rickshaw driver from Dhayari allegedly murdered a woman sex worker over a dispute regarding borrowed money. After committing the crime, the accused appeared at Nanded City police station and confessed to the murder, officials said.

Auto-rickshaw driver from Dhayari allegedly murdered woman sex worker over dispute regarding borrowed money. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The incident took place on 4 June at Raikar Mala.

The accused was identified as Nitin Chandrakant Pandit, 51, a resident of Dhayari, who was arrested on Friday and produced in the court where he was granted police custody till Monday.

Gurudatta More, police inspector (crime), Nanded City police station, said, “The accused and victim knew each other well. Three months ago, she had borrowed 50,000 from the accused. And there were arguments over the issue and in a fit of anger the accused strangled her with her dupatta.”

A case has been filed against the accused under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

