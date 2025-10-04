Edit Profile
    Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Pune’s Daund area

    A man allegedly killed his wife and then died by suicide at Ravangaon, Daud, in Pune district

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 5:10 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    A man allegedly killed his wife and then died by suicide at Ravangaon, Daud, in Pune district. The incident was reported during night hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

    Preliminary investigation suggests that Ashok allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
    The deceased has been identified as Ashok Gawade, 51, and his wife Jayashree Gawade, 45.

    Preliminary investigation suggests that Ashok allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute.

    Both were farmers by profession and lived with their two sons. The incident came to light when one of their son’s, who had been trying to reach them over the phone, received no response. Concerned, he informed neighbours and relatives, who checked the house and found the couple lying dead.

    Help is a call away

    Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

