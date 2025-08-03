Man murdered by friend; accused tried to mislead police

A 33-year-old man was brutally murdered by his friend in Handewadi in the early hours of Saturday. The accused initially attempted to mislead the police by fabricating a story about an attack by unidentified assailants. The incident took place between 3 am and 3:30 am outside a tin shed near Saiganga Society on Undri-Handewadi Road. The deceased has been identified as Ravikumar Yadav, who ran a mattress and pillow shop in the area. Acting on the call, a team from the Kalepadal police outpost reached the spot and found Yadav lying in a pool of blood. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Within two hours of the crime, police arrested the accused, Kisan Rajmangal Shah (20), a native of Bihar who currently works at a nursery in the city.

According to police officials, the accused made a call to the emergency helpline (Dial 112) at around 4:52 am, claiming that his friend had been attacked by four unidentified men on a motorcycle. He alleged that the attackers struck Yadav on the head with an iron rod before fleeing the scene.

Acting on the call, a team from the Kalepadal police outpost reached the spot and found Yadav lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

SPI Mansing Patil of Kalepadal police station said, “We noticed inconsistencies in the accused’s version. Upon reviewing CCTV footage from the area, we found no evidence supporting his claim. Under sustained interrogation, he confessed to killing Yadav following an argument during a liquor session.”

The police have arrested Shah and booked him for murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact motive behind the killing.