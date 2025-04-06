Menu Explore
Man murders uncle over property dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 06, 2025 07:28 AM IST

The incident was reported on Friday, at around 3 pm, in Dhamane village in Maval area of the Pune district

A 37-year-old man has been arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly murdering his uncle over a land dispute, said police on Saturday.  

The accused attacked his uncle Mahadev Bhagwan Garade (73) with a koyta, said police.    (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident was reported on Friday, at around 3 pm, in Dhamane village in Maval area of the Pune district.   

The accused has been identified as Mangesh Kisan Garade (37), a resident of Dhamane village in Maval.   

The accused attacked his uncle Mahadev Bhagwan Garade (73) with a koyta, said police.   

The accused’s grandfather has three acres of land, and he has three sons. He died in 2015. Since then there has been a dispute over the land.

Tejaswini Kadam, senior police inspector at Shirgaon police station, said, “There were disputes between the accused and the deceased over the inherited land. And the accused was constantly demanding his share of land.”  

There were arguments between the duo over the issue after which the incident unfolded.  The accused was arrested on the same day.   

A case has been filed at Shirgaon police station under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).  

News / Cities / Pune / Man murders uncle over property dispute
