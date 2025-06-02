Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Man robbed in moving car on Pune-Kolhapur highway

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 02, 2025 08:08 AM IST

A 25-year-old man was robbed while travelling in a shared car on the Pune-Kolhapur highway near Wadgaon Budruk late on Friday night.

The incident was reported in front of the Swarna Hotel, between Vadgaon Budruk and Sasewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim has been identified as Swarrop Arnoon Kadam, a resident of Narhegaon who originally hails from Kolhapur district. The incident was reported in front of the Swarna Hotel, between Vadgaon Budruk and Sasewadi.

According to police, the victim works at a private company. Considering the weekend, the victim was on his way to Kolhapur. He was waiting at Wadgaon Bridge to take a vehicle.

He was approached by a car who assured him to drop in Kolhapur. When the car was near the Swami Narayan temple just ahead of Navale bridge, four accused in the car threatened the victim with a sharp weapon and forced him to hand over his mobile phone, cash, and other valuables. The accused allegedly looted 2,000 cash, gold, silver jewellery and a mobile total worth of 35,000.

The victim was later dropped off on the roadside while the accused fled in the same vehicle. He approached the local police station and lodged a complaint.

An FIR has been registered at Sinhgad Road police station on Saturday under sections 309(4)(6), 3(5) of the BNS.

Assistant police inspector Sachin Nikam is investigating the case.

