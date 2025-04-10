Menu Explore
Man, son killed in LPG cylinder blast

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2025 05:34 AM IST

Pune: A gas cylinder explosion killed Mohan Mudawat, 44, and his son Pappu, 26, in Warje-Malwadi. Investigations are ongoing for the cause.

Pune: A man and his son were killed after a gas cylinder exploded and led to a fire at their house between 1.15am and 1.30am on Wednesday, fire officials said.

Following the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder explosion, a fire broke out at Survey Number 52/1/4 which was later doused, a fire official said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Following the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder explosion, a fire broke out at Survey Number 52/1/4 which was later doused, a fire official said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place at Gokulnagar Pathar in Warje-Malwadi area, they said.

Following the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder explosion, a fire broke out at Survey Number 52/1/4 which was later doused, a fire official said.

“When we reached the spot, the two persons were found injured due to the cylinder blast. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohan Manik Mudawat, 44, and his son Pappu Mohan Mudawat, 26, the official said, adding that the family hailed from Telangana and the duo were construction labourers.

Mohan’s other son, who works at a restaurant, was not at home when the incident occurred, he added.

Vishwajeet Kaingade, senior inspector, Warje-Malwadi Police Station said, “Teams of fire brigade, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Bharat Gas will work to find the reason behind the fire. Preliminary investigation suggests that the blast was due to faulty or leaking LPG cylinder.”

