Man wanted by ATS found in possession of 127kg ganja, arrested by Pune police

Along with the drugs,he was also found in possession of 50,600 cash, a Toyota Corolla car, and a phone
The Pune police on Friday arrested a man wanted in a drug case by the state anti-terrorism squad (ATS). (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 06:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police on Friday arrested a man wanted in a drug case by the state anti-terrorism squad (ATS). He was found at his residence while being in possession of over 127kg ganja

The arrested man has been identified as Kailas Sahebrao Pawar, 35, a resident of Dagdevasti Dongargaon area along Vadebolhai road in Perne, Pune.

The man was found with 127.765 kg ganja which is estimated to be worth 25,75,300, according to the police. Along with the drugs,he was also found in possession of 50,600 cash, a Toyota Corolla car, and a phone.

The drugs were found stashed inside the car that was parked near his house in Perne, according to the police.

A case under Sections 8(c), 20(b),ii(c) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered at Lonikand police station.

Upon investigation, the police found that the man was wanted in a drugs case registered by anti-terrorism squad.

