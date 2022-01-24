Man wanted in 22 cases in Haryana found in Pune

PUNE The Pune police have arrested a man wanted in over 22 cases in Haryana and Delhi including one in which he stole gold worth ₹45 lakh and escaped police custody.

The man has been identified as Jafar Alikhan Irani, 30, a resident of Irani Vasti in Shivajinagar, according to the police.

Along with 22 cases in Haryana, Delhi, the man is also wanted in a case in Ludhiana, Punjab, and Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, according to the police. His police records also showed that he is currently on bail in a case registered at Kondhwa police station of Pune in 2021, said officials.

“He posed as a customs official and stole 1 kg 10 gram gold worth ₹45 lakh in Haryana. He was arrested in that case but he escaped police custody. He has been in the most wanted list in Haryana ever since,” said Police sub-inspector Bhairavnath Shelke of Shivajinagar police station.

The police received information about his presence in Irani vasti area. “While taking him into custody, the residents of Irani vasti and his family members resisted the police and created a ruckus to help him escape. However, he was caught while trying to flee and brought to Shivajinagar police station,” read a statement from officials of Shivajinagar police station.

The police have handed him over to officials of Shrigonda police station in Ahmednagar.