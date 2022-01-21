Mandatory double vax certificate for PMPML passengers not on right track

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) decision to only allow fully vaccinated passengers to travel in their buses seem to have not been implemented effectively.

In an effort to check the Covid spread, the public transport utility informed to ply only passengers carrying double-vaccination certificate from January 17. PMPML issued a circular to all its depots instructing strict implementation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A spot report found conductor or any of the checking staff of PMPML unable to check every boarding passenger, especially during morning and evening rush hours. “We have instructed conductors to strictly check the vaccination certificate of passengers. Action will be taken against staff found not following the instructions,” said Dattatray Zende, traffic manager, PMPML.

Meanwhile, overcrowding, mask violation and no use of sanitisers were seen by PMPML passengers before the latest spurt in Covid cases forced the transport utility to issue Covid restrictions.

Shailesh Kshirsagar, a PMPML commuter, said, “I daily go to my office by PMPML bus and there is no checking of my vaccination certificate till now. It is practically impossible to check certificate of all passengers by one conductor during rush hours.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}