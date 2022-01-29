Maneka Gandhi, animal rights activists oppose import of giraffes, zebras in Katraj zoo

PUNE Former minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi and city’s animal activists have objected to import of zebras and giraffes to Pune Municipal Corporation-run (PMC) Rajiv Gandhi zoo located at Katraj.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC standing committee recently approved Rs1.5 crore for erecting enclosure for giraffes and zebras after the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) okayed the plan to add these animals in the zoo.

Though local animal rights activists have sought Gandhi’s help to stall PMC’s plan.

In a text message to one of the activists, Gandhi said, “I have told the municipal commissioner that it is a bad idea as giraffe may die if it does not get special food that is majorly unavailable in India. Giraffes that were housed in Kolkata zoo later died. The Central Zoo Authority gave the permission as it will not directly import the animals. I suggest to launch campaign at the local level to oppose the plan.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

City-based activists Sushma Date, Anjali Paranjape, Mithali Paranjape, Pushkar Kulkarni, Devnadi Swachata Abhiyan, Ramnadi Swachata Abhiyan, Save Hills Pune, Punarbhan Foundation, Sarand Yadwadkar and Qaneez Sukhrani have issued a press statement oppose the PMC plan.

“PMC’s standing committee has approved a proposal to import two giraffes and two zebras to Pune’s Katraj zoo. The plan is to spend Rs1.5 crore on enclosures this year and import the animals in the next financial year. We strongly object to this proposal as it is not only cruel to capture, transport and condemn wild animals to a lifetime of captivity, but also a huge waste of public money when PMC is facing a financial crunch,” reads the activists’ letter.

They said like bears and elephants, giraffes are particularly ill-suited to life in captivity. In the wild, giraffes have a life expectancy of about 25 years, but they rarely survive a few years in captivity, where they are highly prone to health problems and injuries. They also require special food that is unavailable in India. Giraffes are used to walking 20 to 50km daily, and restricted space negatively impacts their welfare like zebras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said, “It is well recognised that zoos are an outdated concept. We are not living in 1960s. There are better ways to teach children about wildlife than to show them stressed and miserable animals in confined spaces. Children should instead be made aware how important it is for animals to be in their natural habitat - and for this, wildlife films on National Geographic and Animal Planet suit the purpose much better.

“We urge the municipal commissioner to stop this cruel and unnecessary proposal and divert the money into better infrastructure at the Katraj rehabilitation and rescue centre.” the letter reads.

Earlier in the day, Date tweeted: “What new horror is this? Zoos are outdated concepts and should have been banned long back. Giraffes and zebras belong to their native habitats in Africa - not in India, and especially not in captivity Why is Pune PMC wasting public money on this idiotic initiative?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Economist Sumita Kale while reacting to Date’s tweet said, “Agree. Lots of ways to use Rs. 1.5 crore, rather than importing zebras and giraffes - improve Katraj facilities as conservation, rescue centre. Showcase animals in their natural habitat through films there? #Pune”

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar was unavailable for comment.