Mangalsutra thief sentenced to18 months rigorous imprisonment

A Pune court sentenced a mangalsutra thief to eighteen months rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹500. The thief was booked for stealing mangalsutras of two women on the auspicious occasion of Vatvriksha pournima.

The accused identified as Mohsin Shaikh (31), a resident of Ganj peth had stolen mangalsutras in Pashan and Baner and two cases were lodged against him with regards to the theft.

The first incident took place on June 27, 2018, at Sai Chowk when the victim had stepped out of the house to buy leaves for puja when the accused struck and stole her gold mangalsutra worth 25 grams in Pashan, the second incident took place in Baner.

Advocate Vishal Muralikar represented the prosecution while police naik Ramakant Baramatikar helped in the investigations.