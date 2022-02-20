Mankar, Shirole recorded lowest attendance in GB meetings; Khadke, Sahastrabuddhe most

PUNE Ahead of the upcoming civic elections, parties and their representatives are trying to attract voters by showcasing their work. However, in the past few general body meetings, it was seen that leaders, who publicly opposed various development projects, were absent when the same proposals were discussed in the house.

A detailed analysis was undertaken by Parivartan, a city-based non-government organisation (NGO) between February 2017 and March 2021.

Attendance in general body meetings

The analysis showed that Deepak Mankar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Siddharth Shirole of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Ulhas aka Aba Bagul from Congress recorded the least presence in the general body meetings. While BJP members Gayatri Khadke, Madhuri Sahastrabuddhe along with NCP’s Ratnaprabha Jagtap recorded maximum presence.

At the same time, Bagul, Haji Pathan (NCP) and Sujata Shetti (Congress) asked the highest questions in the meetings. While party-wise Shiv Sena members asked the highest number of questions ( 80%), Congress representatives 77.78%, BJP representatives asked 53% while NCP members asked 53%, the report states.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is currently being ruled by BJP with 98 out of 164 members while NCP is the main opposition party.

Expenditure on development works

The report also details the expenditure undertaken percentage-wise on the different development works done by the civic body.

The survey shows that the civic body spent 16.95 % of its budget on carrying out drainage work, 12.73 % on buying jute bags, 7.25 per cent on providing relief, 6.29 per cent on cleaning and 6.08 % on electrification work. The civic body spent 0.37 % on constructing gardens and 0.03 % on education. The corporators spent ₹90,90,87,326.21 and on an average each of them spent ₹56,11,650.16.

“The report has been prepared to show that corporators do their advertising on works of their own choice from taxpayers money. They will put their names on public benches, library sheds and this year, they have spent the maximum money on their self-promotion jute bags. This practice has to end, and public money has to be used for making civic amenities required by the citizens and not the corporators. Elected representatives must not use the taxpayers’ money for self-publicity,” said Tanmay Kanitkar, co-founder of Parivartan.

Former mayor and NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “I agree with the appraisal made in the report by Parivartan. I will try to increase my attendance further and ensure that I raise the voice of my constituency and get them the required amenities and good quality of civic life.”

“The report will strengthen the democratic process and bring transparency in the functioning of the PMC by ushering in a citizen-centric governing process, “ he said.

According to BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik, the report is aimed at bringing out different facets of developmental work carried out by the corporators.

“However, active feedback from the NGO for bringing about necessary change for the development of citizens will be incorporated by us,” he said.

Aim of appraisal report

Parivartan appraisal report is aimed at holding government bodies and public representatives accountable and liable for their decisions and actions, to encourage active participation of citizens in governance initiatives and spread awareness amongst them, raise an objection to improper policies with well-reasoned arguments and help the governments by sharing innovative ideas and working with them whenever required.

The report card was prepared by Parivartan based on responses received from all 15 ward offices of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and on information shared by the municipal commissioner.

