Mannat leads Indian contingent at WAAP championship 

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Mannat Brar of Army Public School Pune is set to lead the Indian challenge at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship

Pune: India’s top-ranked amateur golfer, Mannat Brar, an 18-year-old Class XII student from Army Public School Pune, is set to lead the Indian challenge at the prestigious Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship. The tournament will take place between March 6 and 9 at Hoiana Shores Golf Course, Danang, Vietnam, marking the first time this venue is hosting the championship. 

Mannat Brar of Army Public School Pune is set to lead the Indian challenge at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship. (HT)
Mannat Brar of Army Public School Pune is set to lead the Indian challenge at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship. (HT)

“Mannat, currently India’s No. 1 amateur golfer and the highest-placed Indian in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), will be accompanied by a contingent of Indian amateurs, including Heena Kang, Zara Anand, Sanvi Somu, Kashika Mishra, and Guntas Sandhu,” press release from Army Southern Command stated. 

The WAAP Championship will feature 95 players from 23 countries, all competing for a chance to secure major international opportunities, including exemptions into elite professional and amateur tournaments. 

