Man’s bail rejected in minor daughters’ molestation case

PUNE Court in Pune on Friday denied bail to a 47-year-old man in the case of molestation of minor daughters.

The order was issued by additional sessions judge Shripada Ponkshe with public prosecutor Shubhangi Deshmukh on Friday and made available on Monday.

The accused was booked under Sections 354, 354(A), 504, and 506 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 9, 10, 11(f), and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (Pocso) registered at Faraskhana police station.

“It indicates prima facie from her report that the victim has specifically made allegations against her father of sexual assault. She has specifically stated the incident on January 27, 2022. She stated that the applicant touched her and it was not in good sense. At the time, she took chilly powder and threw it at him and immediately called her sisters. She also stated that the applicant has committed such type of act with her younger sister as well,” read the part of the order by judge Ponkshe.

The defence lawyer had claimed that the man is habitual of consuming alcohol and the resultant disputes between him and his wife, 35, have led her to register the false case. However, the court and the SPP pointed out that the complaint was lodged by the survivor herself as her mother was not at home when the crime was committed.