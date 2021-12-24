Many Christmas Masses this year to accommodate senior citizens, youth

Even if there is a nip in the air, many of the youngsters are looking forward for the early Christmas Mass at their respective Parishes. Many of the youth are also busy making sweets and the MG road camp was seen with some last-minute shoppers buying gifts and decorations for Christmas.

Christobel Mazarello, resident of Fatimanagar was busy making sweets, and eager to dress up and go for the Mass at her parish church which is St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

“I will be stepping out after two years, and we are all very happy, looking forward to meeting friends and family. I am definitely dressing up to celebrate Christmas. The Christman spirit is of hope, which was taken away during coronavirus, but not giving up and hoping for things to get better next year.”

Mazarello opted for the 7 pm slot of the Mass, while some of her friends opted for the 9 pm Mass. The Mass timings are divided this year to accommodate senior citizens as well as the youth. I am going with my family and we will finally get to visit relatives and friends tomorrow,” she said.

The other parishes in the city like Salunkhe Vihar and Sasanenagar too were covered in glittering festive lights adding warmth to the people walking in for the Mass. But not everyone is still eager to attend in person, and some are still going to join the mass online.

Hyacinth Arya said, “I am spending time with my granddaughter and do not want to risk going out in Church, even if it is 50% capacity. I will instead pray at home with my family members.”

The festive lights along MG Road still attract a lot of people, but shopkeepers feel that the real experience will be on the day of Christmas where it is very beautiful with lot of shoppers and people coming to see the decorations.