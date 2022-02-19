Maratha quota: Centre must remove 50% cap on reservations, says Ajit Pawar

PUNE Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said there is a need to lift the Supreme Court-mandated 50 per cent cap on quota so that the Maratha community can be granted reservation. Pawar, was speaking at the Shivneri fort in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Pawar said that the Maratha community should get reservation, but it should be done without disturbing the existing quota of other communities. “We all are on the same page with regards to the reservation to the Maratha community. We (state government) had also formed a commission for that purpose. The Bombay High Court had given a favourable decision, but it was rejected by the Supreme Court,” said Pawar.

In May last year, the Supreme Court had struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas seeking admissions and government jobs, terming it as “unconstitutional”, and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

Pawar said, “Just as there is a demand for the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, other communities are seeking quota for themselves in some other states. The Maratha community should get reservation, but it should be done without disturbing the quota of other communities. There is a need to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation and the central government should make changes in the law to facilitate it.”

Talking about the Alphonso mangoes grown in Junnar region, Pawar said, “ ₹27 lakh have been allotted by the district planning committee (DPC) so that this variety of mango, which is cultivated in and around Shivneri, gets the geographical indication (GI) tag, a long-pending demand of the local people.”

Pawar paid floral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Jijabai and also attended several programs held to celebrate the birth anniversary, including a ‘cradle ceremony’ and ‘palanquin ceremony’.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government allowed only 500 people to attend the events on the fort, while only 200 people were allowed to take part in the ‘Shiv Jyoti Run’.

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, among others, also attended the programs.

Pawar said, “Due to restrictions, many people couldn’t attend the ceremony. But soon, when the country will be free from the pandemic, there will be a great celebration. For restoration work at Shivneri fort, forest, archeological and other departments are working together.”