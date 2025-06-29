Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal to join protest against language imposition

The Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal on Saturday announced its participation in a protest rally scheduled for July 5 in Mumbai, opposing the government’s decision to introduce Hindi or other Indian languages as compulsory subjects from Class 1 onwards. The announcement was made by the Mahamandal president, Prof Milind Joshi. Joshi pointed out that although the education minister had earlier announced a pause on implementing the language policy, the State government later issued an official notice reaffirming its April 16 decision. Joshi noted that this was done without consulting education experts, language advocacy organisations, or the state’s own language advisory committee. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Joshi, however, clarified that the rally is not affiliated with any political party.

“The Mahamandal has no political interest. Our sole objective is to protect the Marathi language and ensure it continues to thrive with pride. We are not against any language, but we oppose the imposition of any language,” he said.

“This disregard for expert opinion and scientific research on language learning highlights the government’s insensitivity towards Marathi-speaking citizens,” he said.

He further stressed that introducing a third language at the primary level adds a cognitive burden on children, who already struggle with Marathi and English. “At such a young age, students perceive any non-native language as foreign, and it hinders learning. Child psychology supports this view,” he explained.

“Even though Marathi and English are mandatory up to Class 10, many students in Class 8 still struggle with reading in their second language,” Joshi said.