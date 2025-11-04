MARD doctors stage statewide strike over Phaltan woman doctor’s death

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has begun an indefinite statewide strike from Monday, demanding justice for a woman medical officer from Phaltan whose death they allege remains unresolved. More than 20,000 resident doctors across Maharashtra have joined the protest, bringing non-emergency services at government hospitals to a standstill. The strike follows the death of a woman doctor at the Phaltan sub-district hospital last month. (HT)

The strike follows the death of a woman doctor at the Phaltan sub-district hospital last month. She is believed to have died by suicide, reportedly leaving a message on her hand accusing a police officer of sustained physical and mental harassment that, colleagues claim, pushed her to take the extreme step.

The Central MARD has urged all local units to continue peaceful protests, seeking justice for the deceased doctor and reforms to ensure the safety, dignity, and accountability of government doctors. MARD has suspended Outpatient Department (OPD) and elective services at government medical colleges and hospitals, while emergency, casualty, and ICU services will continue in the interest of patient care.

Dr Sachin Patil, president, Central MARD, said, “We demand an immediate SIT inquiry and the transfer of the Phaltan case to an independent Special Investigation Team headed by a retired High Court judge and a senior woman IPS officer to ensure fairness and transparency. From Tuesday, we will hold a statewide rally and continue the suspension of OPD duties until decisive action is taken.”

On Sunday evening, doctors’ associations in Pune, Mumbai, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar held candlelight marches condemning the incident. They have demanded that the case be heard in a Fast-Track Court in Beed under a Special Public Prosecutor to ensure timely justice. They are also seeking ₹5 crore in compensation and a government job for one eligible family member, along with strict action against officials who ignored the deceased doctor’s repeated written complaints.

MARD has further demanded the formation of an independent state-level committee to review the mental health, safety, and working conditions of doctors in Maharashtra.

A senior official from BJ Medical College, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We are in talks with MARD doctors and making alternative arrangements to minimise inconvenience to patients. If necessary, we will seek support from other medical colleges and hospitals to provide additional staff.”