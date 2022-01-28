Marks of 7,880 candidates who had failed in TET exam were increased: Pune Police

PUNE: The cybercrime cell of the Pune police has found that scamsters increased the marks of 7,880 candidates who failed in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) of 2019-20 by charging anything between Rs50,000 and Rs60,000.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “It has been revealed during our investigation that 7,880 candidates who had failed or were ineligible for jobs were declared as eligible or as having passed the exam held in 2019. The manipulation of marks took place for these candidates and our report is being readied. More arrests will be made and the information is being shared with the government. Different rates were offered by the candidates to the accused to get through the exams and the investigation is underway. The information is also being submitted in the court.” The investigation also revealed that 16,592 candidates were declared eligible during the exam.

Sukhdev Dere, former commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), was arrested by the cybercrime cell of the Pune police in the TET results’ manipulation case late December last year. Dere served as the commissioner of MSCE before Tukaram Supe took over in 2017. Supe was also arrested by the city police and was found in possession of gold and cash worth Rs2.5 crore. Dere had faced departmental inquiry and action in 2016 when he served as the regional head in Aurangabad. It was alleged that he appointed school teachers without following due procedure. Dere was arrested along with the former director of GA Software Private Limited, Ashwin Kumar. The current director of the company, Pritesh Deshmukh, was also arrested. The Pune police arrested Saurabh Tripathi from Lucknow, who was about to leave the country after he obtained a visa to travel to Dubai.

An FIR was lodged against the accused at the cyber police station under sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act. According to the police, the people from inside the department as well as GA software and agents were involved in the marks’ manipulation scam. The OMR sheets were manipulated and if unable to manipulate the OMR sheets, the accused would ask the candidates who paid to keep the sheet blank and fill it out later. Prima facie, a sum of Rs5 crore is estimated to be involved by the city police.

The cyber police had registered three separate cases of malpractices in three examinations held by the state health department, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and TET. The links of the MHADA paper leak unearthed from the accused in the health department paper leak and the accused in the TET exam case were found from the information extracted during investigation of the MHADA case accused. Till date, as many as 24 people have been arrested in the three cases.