Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Massive fire at electric vehicle unit, 150 bikes destroyed

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle storage unit located in Sai Industrial area on Katraj-Gujarwadi road on Tuesday

PUNE: A massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle storage unit located in the Sai Industrial area on Katraj-Gujarwadi road on Tuesday. The fire broke out at around 4 pm at Bhushan Enterprises and spread over a 50,000 square feet area, said officials. The blaze caused severe damage to its inventory. According to fire brigade officials, the company had materials required to assemble at least 2,000 electric bikes. During the incident, around 150 partially assembled electric two-wheelers were engulfed in flames and destroyed in the blaze.

Massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle storage unit located in Sai Industrial area on Katraj-Gujarwadi road on Tuesday. (HT)
Massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle storage unit located in Sai Industrial area on Katraj-Gujarwadi road on Tuesday. (HT)

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson fire brigade, said that the department received a distress call at around 4:08 pm on Tuesday. Responding to it, three fire tenders from Gangadham Katraj and Kondhwa fire stations along with 10 private water tankers were deployed to the scene to control the fire. According to officials, the unit was soon to be shifted to the new location before that mishap.

As per fire brigade officials, no injuries were reported, however, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Authorities are conducting investigations to determine the origin of the fire and assess the total extent of the damage.

Fire Brigade officials were actively working to douse the flames for almost one hour and prevent further damage.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On