Massive fire at electric vehicle unit, 150 bikes destroyed

PUNE: A massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle storage unit located in the Sai Industrial area on Katraj-Gujarwadi road on Tuesday. The fire broke out at around 4 pm at Bhushan Enterprises and spread over a 50,000 square feet area, said officials. The blaze caused severe damage to its inventory. According to fire brigade officials, the company had materials required to assemble at least 2,000 electric bikes. During the incident, around 150 partially assembled electric two-wheelers were engulfed in flames and destroyed in the blaze. Massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle storage unit located in Sai Industrial area on Katraj-Gujarwadi road on Tuesday. (HT)

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson fire brigade, said that the department received a distress call at around 4:08 pm on Tuesday. Responding to it, three fire tenders from Gangadham Katraj and Kondhwa fire stations along with 10 private water tankers were deployed to the scene to control the fire. According to officials, the unit was soon to be shifted to the new location before that mishap.

As per fire brigade officials, no injuries were reported, however, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Authorities are conducting investigations to determine the origin of the fire and assess the total extent of the damage.

Fire Brigade officials were actively working to douse the flames for almost one hour and prevent further damage.