Massive traffic jam at Gadital chowk after PMC closes flyover bridge

PUNE Commuters travelling through the Gadital chowk in Hadapsar have to encounter traffic snarls since the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) closed down the flyover bridge for repair work on February 5.

The Pune traffic police has diverted all the regular vehicular movement going towards Solapur, coming towards Pune and going towards Saswad from this chowk by alternate roads. Commuters witnessed a massive traffic jam on Sunday. Local residents however, aren’t happy about this situation.

“I stay in Bhekrainagar area which is towards Saswad road and have to commute to the city for work. The vehicle queues are going up to the race course and Fatimanagar chowk from Gadital Chowk and we have to wait for more than an hour to reach home from Fatimanagar which normally takes 20 minutes. There should have been better planning before closing down of the flyover,” said Sagar Shirodkar a citizen.

Talking about the diversion made by the traffic police, Rahul Shrirame deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, “Vehicles coming from Satara wanting to go towards Hadapsar should take Katraj-Kondhwa road and from Mantarwadi chowk go towards Hadpsar. While vehicles coming from Solapur going towards Satara can take road below the flyover at Gadital chowk and go forward. Similarly, for the vehicles coming from Mumbai and going towards Solapur should take Khadaki, Chandannagar, Lonikand via Theur towards Solapur road.”

“We have deployed traffic policemen for the monitoring of the vehicles at Gadital chowk so as to make them aware of the diversions. We are also trying to clear traffic congestion during the peak evening hours as early as possible,” he added.