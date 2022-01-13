Maval, Junnar, report most number of children with malnutrition

PUNE Out of the 2.82 lakh kids who have been screened for various diseases and malnourishment in the district’s villages, only 5,180 reported the listed diseases and only 2,040 reported to be malnourished. The talukas with higher number of malnourished children are, Maval, Junnar, Urulikanchan, Manchar and Khed. In addition to malnourishment the kids were also checked for various diseases as per the Central government guidelines. The Zilla Parishad has screened through active medical checkup all the kids aged between 0-6 years of age in the district in the month of December.

As per the latest medical check up taken up by the Pune Zilla Parishad, The district has about 2,040 kids who are reported to be malnourished, out of which 1,656 are Moderate Acute malnourished and 384 are Severe Acute malnourished. The highest number of the malnourished kids were reported from Maval which is 205, Junnar has 202, Urulikanchan has 147, Khed has 134, Haveli and Baramati have 114 . Some of the primary diseases for which the kids were screened were skin disease, birth defects, auditory defects, deficiencies, childhood disease and opthalmalogical diseases.

Zilla Parishad, CEO, Ayush Prasad said, “The Pune ZP has brought out a detailed screening system based on the WHO development program. The screening took place in the last 40 days and among children aged between 0 to 6 years.These children would now be treated either through changes in the diet, medications or surgical intervention as required and advised by the doctors.”