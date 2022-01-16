Maval taluka admin starts on spot Covid vaccination

PUNE To keep Omicron variant in check, the sub-divisional officers from the Maval taluka have decided to start on the spot vaccination for tourists and locals whose vaccination date is due.

“In the meeting held at taluka-level between sub-divisional officers it was decided that on spot vaccination will be given to tourists before they enter Lonavla, Kamshet, Wadgaon and Talegaon,” said Somnath Jadhav, chief executive officer, Lonavla Municipal Council.

Since December 15, Lonavla has been seeing a heavy rush of public, however, the administration has started strict vigilance on major spots in the city.

“The focus is also on the door-to-door vaccination - so we can keep track of many people who are avoiding the second dose,” added Jadhav.

The checkpoints are set up at Sharda Hotel in Khandala and Center Point in Valvan village. Also, rapid antigen test has been started at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj chowk.

“At least 44,000 people from Maval taluka were yet to take the second dose, it was decided that by taluka administration that we will hold the door-to-door vaccination,” added Jadhav. From Lonavla 3,600 people are yet to take the second dose, he said.

