Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / MCA and Pharmacy courses on the upswing
pune news

MCA and Pharmacy courses on the upswing

As per the information given by the state CET cell, out of the total 8,714 seats available for the MCA course in the state, 8,503 seats were admitted and only 211 seats remained vacant . It was followed by Direct Second year Pharmacy course with seats available, 5,996 seats were admitted and 304 seats remained vacant
Highest number of vacancies is with the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) course with 53.51 per cent of vacancy across the state. It is followed by Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) and Master of Architecture (M.Arch) courses with vacancies of 45.34 per cent and 43.17 per cent respectively. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 09:48 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE With the highest number of admissions at the end of all admission rounds, Master of Computer Application (MCA) course seems to be the most in-demand from students. However, the architecture course had multiple vacancies, according to the statistics given by the Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell.

As per the information given by the state CET cell, out of the total 8,714 seats available for the MCA course in the state, 8,503 seats were admitted and only 211 seats remained vacant with 2.42 per cent of vacancy. It was followed by Direct Second year Pharmacy (DSP) course with seats available, 5,996 seats were admitted and 304 seats remained vacant with 4.83 per cent of vacancy.

Similarly, for the Masters in Pharmacy (M.Pharm) and Masters in Business Administration (MBA) course there was a less vacancy percentage with 10.53 per cent and 10.34 per cent respectively. This year students have given more preference to Pharmacy and management courses looking forward to the job opportunities in these fields.

Whereas the highest number of vacancies is with the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) course with 53.51 per cent of vacancy across the state. It is followed by Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) and Master of Architecture (M.Arch) courses with vacancies of 45.34 per cent and 43.17 per cent respectively.

RELATED STORIES

Ravindra Jagtap, Maharashtra state CET cell chairman said, “The admissions for the MCA and pharmacy courses went on well compared to other courses. Apart from the hotel management and architect courses all other professional courses saw a good round of admissions for this academic year.”

Talking about the overall trend of students going for Pharmacy courses, one of the pharmacy college professors Shrikant Borate said, “Due to the pandemic there was high demand for various types of medicines and other medical equipment’s. Even the business of medical shops and pharmacy industry boomed in last two years, considering this a lot of students are now preferring to go for pharmacy courses after completing Class 12. This is the field which gives job opportunities in any situation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP