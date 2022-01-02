MCA and Pharmacy courses on the upswing

PUNE With the highest number of admissions at the end of all admission rounds, Master of Computer Application (MCA) course seems to be the most in-demand from students. However, the architecture course had multiple vacancies, according to the statistics given by the Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell.

As per the information given by the state CET cell, out of the total 8,714 seats available for the MCA course in the state, 8,503 seats were admitted and only 211 seats remained vacant with 2.42 per cent of vacancy. It was followed by Direct Second year Pharmacy (DSP) course with seats available, 5,996 seats were admitted and 304 seats remained vacant with 4.83 per cent of vacancy.

Similarly, for the Masters in Pharmacy (M.Pharm) and Masters in Business Administration (MBA) course there was a less vacancy percentage with 10.53 per cent and 10.34 per cent respectively. This year students have given more preference to Pharmacy and management courses looking forward to the job opportunities in these fields.

Whereas the highest number of vacancies is with the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) course with 53.51 per cent of vacancy across the state. It is followed by Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) and Master of Architecture (M.Arch) courses with vacancies of 45.34 per cent and 43.17 per cent respectively.

Ravindra Jagtap, Maharashtra state CET cell chairman said, “The admissions for the MCA and pharmacy courses went on well compared to other courses. Apart from the hotel management and architect courses all other professional courses saw a good round of admissions for this academic year.”

Talking about the overall trend of students going for Pharmacy courses, one of the pharmacy college professors Shrikant Borate said, “Due to the pandemic there was high demand for various types of medicines and other medical equipment’s. Even the business of medical shops and pharmacy industry boomed in last two years, considering this a lot of students are now preferring to go for pharmacy courses after completing Class 12. This is the field which gives job opportunities in any situation.”