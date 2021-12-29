Home / Cities / Pune News / Mechanised machines to make a clean sweep
Mechanised machines to make a clean sweep

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to introduce more mechanised sweeper vehicles to its fleet for regular cleaning of roads. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 07:04 PM IST
ByHT correspondent

PUNE City residents can expect cleaner roads in the days to come as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to introduce more mechanised sweeper vehicles to its fleet for regular cleaning of roads.

The civic body, which has received the mechanised sweeper vehicles under National Clean air programme has appointed an agency for the extra vehicles at the cost of 75.51 lakh

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The mechanical sweeping machine will help to keep roads cleaner and it would cover maximum areas. It will be better than the physical cleaning of the roads.”

The PMC has also appointed an agency for garbage management to pick garbage from various areas at the cost of 8.03 crore.

A few years ago, the civic body appointed an agency to maintain five roads in the city. However, the PMC discontinued its arrangement with the agency as they failed to keep the roads clean.

