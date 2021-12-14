Home / Cities / Pune News / Medical students involved in jewellery theft in Pune
Medical students involved in jewellery theft in Pune

The two were found in possession of four gold rings collectively weighing 36.770 gram and one unicorn motorbike used in the crime
The Pune police on Tuesday said that two medical students were found to have robbed gold from two jewellery shops in Pune . (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police on Tuesday said that two medical students were found to have robbed gold from two jewellery shops in Pune .

The two have been identified as Aniket Hanumant Rokade, 23, a resident of Nagobanagar in Ahmedpur, Latur and Vaibhav Sanjay Jagtap, 22, a resident of Risod in Washim, according to the police.

“Upon investigation it was found that they are both students of BAMS and Bsc nursing at a well-known medical college in the city and are addicts. They have confessed to have committed the robbery to feed their addiction, luxury, and to gift the jewellery to their girlfriends,” read a statement by senior police inspector Arvind Gokule of Hadapsar police station.

The two were found in possession of four gold rings collectively weighing 36.770 gram and one unicorn motorbike used in the crime.

On December 8, the two had gone to BlueStone jewellery store in Kothrud and fled with a ring . Sometime later, around 2:45pm, they went to Ranka Jewellers in Hadapsar and fled on a bike with three rings.

Two respective cases were registered at Alankar and Hadapsar police stations.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
