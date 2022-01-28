Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Meeting to discuss land acquisition for BDP soon, says Pune divisional commissioner
pune news

Meeting to discuss land acquisition for BDP soon, says Pune divisional commissioner

PMC has reserved almost 1,000 hectares of land for BDP in the city. Maximum land coming under BDP is owned by private parties and at least 250 acres of land is owned by the Maharashtra government
The state government also supported BDP and announced zero construction on BDP land. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 07:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has promised to call a meeting to start the process for land acquisition for biodiversity park (BDP).

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Vandana Chavan meet Rao on Thursday and raised the issue of land acquisition for BDP which are earmarked on the hills in the city.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reserved almost 1,000 hectares of land for BDP in the city. The state government also supported it and announced zero construction on BDP land.

Maximum land coming under BDP is owned by private parties and at least 250 acres of land is owned by the Maharashtra government.

Chavan said, “Though the state government had taken the decision a few years before, PMC has failed to acquire land for the same. At least government land should be acquired on priority.”

Rao said, “I will call a meeting with PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh soon and we would discuss the issue of handing over land to the PMC for BDP.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP