Meeting to discuss land acquisition for BDP soon, says Pune divisional commissioner

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has promised to call a meeting to start the process for land acquisition for biodiversity park (BDP).

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Vandana Chavan meet Rao on Thursday and raised the issue of land acquisition for BDP which are earmarked on the hills in the city.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reserved almost 1,000 hectares of land for BDP in the city. The state government also supported it and announced zero construction on BDP land.

Maximum land coming under BDP is owned by private parties and at least 250 acres of land is owned by the Maharashtra government.

Chavan said, “Though the state government had taken the decision a few years before, PMC has failed to acquire land for the same. At least government land should be acquired on priority.”

Rao said, “I will call a meeting with PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh soon and we would discuss the issue of handing over land to the PMC for BDP.”