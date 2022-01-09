Mephedrone seizure doubled in 2021 as compared to 2020 in Pune

PUNE The Pune city police have doubled the seizure of mephedrone (MD) in 2021 compared to the seizure in 2020. From eight busts in 2020 to seize mephedrone worth ₹990,800, the Anti-narcotic Cell (ANC) made 16 busts and seized mephedrone worth ₹7,158,660 in 2021, according to police data.

In December 2021, two men identified as Vijay Vinod Dedwalkar, 33, and Salim Mubarak Shaikh, 37, were found in possession of 114.45 grams of mephedrone estimated to be worth ₹18,17,000. They were found carrying the drug, along with other narcotics, in a two-wheeler near the Pune railway station by unit 2 of ANC.

In November 2021, another man identified as Mohammadafzal Abdulsattar Nagori, 40, was found in possession of 55.97 grams of mephedrone estimated to be worth ₹8,40,000 by unit 1 of ANC.

Along with mephedrone, the police also managed to register three cases for possession of LSD. However, as per information provided by officials on the condition of anonymity, there is a wider user base of LSD than the one that has come to light. While 2020 witnessed no LSD cases, there were three cases and six people arrested for possessing LSD worth ₹2,41,000 in 2021.

“Our work is based on information flow. Earlier we had one unit and now we have two units for anti-narcotics. Now we have one unit for the west region and one for the east. The commissioner of police, Amitabh Gupta, had told us to keep a track of college students in the city as we did. The number of informants has increased and the officials who proactively chase leads has also increased,” said Lakshman Borate, assistant commissioner of police, crime branch, Pune police.

However, the number of cases related to ganja decreased in 2021 whereas lockdown year recorded more ganja related cases. With 90 cases in 2020, 114 people were arrested and ganja worth ₹86,60,853 was seized whereas in 2021, 73 cases were registered and 101 people were arrested for a seizure worth ₹1,57,40,000. However, the overall number of cases by the anti-narcotics cell increased in 2021.

“In 2020 did not see many arrests due to lockdown. But with even a slight relaxation in restrictions, the number of cases rose,” said ACP Borate.

Aside from these drugs, the police also seized brown sugar, poppy straw, charas, and cocaine.