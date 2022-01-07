Mercury above normal, air quality moderate in Pune city

PUNE As day and night temperatures remain above normal, air quality in the city remains moderate. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Pune city may remain warmer than normal with cloudy conditions in the next few days.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the overall air quality for Pune city on Friday evening was 149 which was moderate.

As per Safar, only Shivajinagar on Friday reported air quality index (AQI) at 197 which was borderline with poor air quality. Other areas in Pune namely Pashan, Hadapsar, Alandi, Bhumkar chowk in Wakad, Nigdi, Katraj and Kothrud reported moderate AQI on Friday.

On Friday, the maximum temperature reported at Shivajinagar was 30.5 degrees Celsius which was 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Also, night temperature was 14.6 degrees Celsius which was 3.6 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said minimum temperatures over central India will be above normal by three to six degrees Celsius.

“Pune city may see a rise in minimum temperature in the next few days. Day temperature will also see a gradual rise in the next few days,” he said.

According to Safar officials, moderate air quality is likely to remain for the next few days.

“There is a high moisture feeding from Arabian sea over northwest and adjoining central India in lower and middle tropospheric levels. This is very likely to continue till January 10. The confluence of winds from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels are very likely over central India till January 11. This will bring isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail very likely over Vidarbha in Maharashtra on January 9 and January 10,” said IMD officials.

