Merger of Pune villages before elections, advantage NCP?

Pune: The latest move by the state government to merge 23 villages into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits six months before the civic elections could benefit the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) considering its hold in these areas.

While the NCP and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar were keen to merge these villages ahead of civic elections scheduled in February 2022, the BJP demanded the process to be done in parts. On Tuesday, a day before the state government issued a final notification, Pawar met representatives from various departments and asked them to hand over various offices and amenities to PMC, which is governed by the urban development department.

In October 2017, the state government had issued a notification of merger of 11 fringe areas in the corporation limits. After the merging of villages, PMC area was extended from 250.56 square kilometres to 331.56 square kilometres. With the merger of 23 villages, PMC’s limits have expanded up to 518 sq km from the existing 331 sq km.

As per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, a municipal corporation with a population of over 2.4 million in its area needs to have a minimum of 145 elected corporators. Pune currently has 165 and the latest merger may increase the count to up to 175.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “As the state government has issued the notification to merge the 23 villages in PMC, now these areas will get more facilities and further development.”

PMC is run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 98 members even as NCP is preparing to wrest it back in the upcoming elections.

To prepare the party for the polls, city BJP chief Jagdish Mulik has started meeting residents from these areas.

On Wednesday, BJP welcomed the state government’s decision of merger of these villages. PMC leader of the House from BJP Ganesh Bidkar said, “It is a welcome move by the government. Now along with merging these villages, the government should also give Rs1,000 crore for the development of these newly merged areas.”

The existing Pune corporation came into being in 1950. Increasing urbanisation led to the formation of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), after 32 years, in 1982. Post PCMC formation, the city has seen rapid expansion in population and area. From 145.92 sq km in 1985, the city’s limits grew to 243 sq km in 2001 and 331 sq km in 2017.