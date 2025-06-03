Metro Blood Bank runs out of blood stock

The Metro Blood Bank in Pune district, run by the public health department, has run out of blood stock; a matter of serious concern for patients and hospitals. The blood bank has had no available units of blood since the last week of April, forcing patients to turn to other government hospitals like Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH). Usually, the Metro Blood Bank stocks around 50 to 60 blood bags that are sufficient for two weeks. The Metro Blood Bank provides blood and blood components to various public healthcare facilities like rural hospitals and sub-district hospitals throughout Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The situation at Metro Blood Bank is grave as several government hospitals in Pune district depend on it for blood supply during shortage. The Metro Blood Bank provides blood and blood components to various public healthcare facilities like rural hospitals and sub-district hospitals throughout Pune district. As such, the non-availability of blood at Metro Blood Bank has affected several government-run facilities that rely on it for both routine and emergency blood supply.

Dr Nisha Teli, blood transfusion officer at Metro Blood Bank, Aundh, said that there is no stock of blood with the bank since the last week of April. “With no blood donation camps during the past one month, the entire stock of blood has been exhausted. During an emergency situation last week, we requested the YCMH to provide us with 10 blood bags. However, the YCMH only provided us with a few blood bags. We hope that the situation will improve as there is a blood camp scheduled in a couple of days,” Dr Teli said.

Given the shortage of blood at Metro Blood Bank, patients in need of urgent blood transfusion such as accident victims, those in need of surgery and those with chronic illnesses, are being directed to other hospitals where blood is still available. Besides, many hospitals are demanding blood in exchange for blood.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, Pune district civil surgeon, said that the shortage is due to no blood donation camps being held in recent months apart from a drop in blood donations per se. “There has been a steady decline in voluntary blood donation camps. Youngsters and college students are major contributors during donation camps. Due to summer, people avoid blood donation camps. Many educational institutions have been closed for vacations. This has added to the problem,” he said.

Ram Bangad, founder of the NGO, Raktache Nate, agreed that the shortage of blood in hospitals and blood banks is due to no blood donation camps being held in summer. “There has been a shortage of blood for over a month in almost all major city hospitals and blood banks. We are getting multiple inquiries from blood banks,” he said.

According to officials, there are 373 blood banks registered with the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), 57 of which (both public and private blood banks) are from Pune district. Officials said that prominent- hospitals such as SGH, YCMH, KEM Hospital, Jehangir Hospital and Bharati Vidyapeeth and blood banks like Metro Blood Bank are facing a shortage of blood. Blood is required for surgeries, trauma patients and thalassemia patients among others, they said.