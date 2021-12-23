Metro work on Sambhaji bridge finally resumes

PUNE With Ganesh mandals in Pune making their stand clear about no opposition for metro work, and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar ensuring police protection the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) resumed work of installing viaduct on Sambhaji bridge, popularly known as Lakdi pul in Deccan.

Late on Wednesday, five Manache (most revered) Ganpati along with three other prominent Ganpati mandals held a meeting and issued a joint statement that they do not have any opposition to the height of metro rail viaduct, that some other mandals had opposed. The opposing mandals had cited lesser height as hurdle for the immersion procession.

The manache mandals also released a joint statement stating that they never opposed the metro work but the message of the obstruction was passed in their name.

“Now that Mandals have cleared their stand and deputy chief minister has given us police protection, we have resumed the work on Sambhaji bridge,” said Maha-Metro executive director Atul Gadgil.

The Maha-Metro is executing two metro corridors -Vanaz to Ramwadi and Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) local unit seemed isolated on the issue as they along with Shiv Sena members created ruckus in the PMC on Tuesday, stalling the work. The BJP has already made its stand clear that work should resume at Metro site.

The BJP members highlighted that the NCP and Congress leaders were well aware about height of metro corridor five years before when the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was approved. “That time, Congress and NCP leaders had given nod for it. But when the work is at the last stage, they began protesting in the name of tradition,” noted another BJP member.

A Congress member requesting anonymity said, “Many members are angry with the Party’s stand. The Congress unnecessarily raised the issue, even though they were well aware about the bridge height. The work was delayed because of this.”

Another NCP senior leader on anonymity said, “Our party too unnecessarily supported the Congress on this issue. Ajit Pawar had very clearly instructed not to obstruct development works and indulge into politics over it. But our party protested. Now, the Ganesh mandals have stated that halting work at Sambhaji bridge was never their demand.”